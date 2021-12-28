Slain Myrtle Beach police officer to be remembered at annual wreath-laying ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2002 will be remembered Wednesday afternoon during an annual wreath-laying ceremony, the department said on social media.

The ceremony honoring Pfc. Joe McGarry will be at 4 p.m. at the Officer Memorial Fountain outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 N. Oak St. It will be shared on the department’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

McGarry, 28, was killed on Dec. 29, 2002, while trying to talk to a murder suspect at a Dunkin’ Donuts on North Kings Highway. He had served with Myrtle Beach police for four years on the street crimes unit.

Luzenski Allen Cottrell was arrested, convicted of murder and sentenced to death in April 2005, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2008 because the jury was not allowed to consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

A second trial for Cottrell in September 2014 ended the same as the first as a jury convicted him of killing McGarry and sentenced him to death.