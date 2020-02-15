SLED investigates after inmate dies at J. Reuben Long

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – An inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has died, according to authorities.
David Jonas, 53, from the Conway area, died Saturday while in the jail, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
An officer at J. Reuben found Jonas unresponsive, lying in his bunk around 10:05 Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said the officer alerted medical personnel. Officers performed CPR and called EMS. EMS couldn’t find a pulse on Jonas when they arrived.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded on scene and pronounced Jonas dead, the release said. It has scheduled an autopsy at Grand Strand Medical Center for Sunday morning.
Jonas was booked into the detention center on Feb. 7 after being charged by Myrtle Beach police with receiving stolen goods, HCSO says.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will be investigating, per HCSO’s protocol. A preliminary investigation shows no foul play has been detected. Count on News13 for updates.
