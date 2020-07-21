SLED reviewing multiple COVID-19 compliance-related complaints in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is reviewing multiple COVID-19 compliance-related complaints in the Grand Strand region, according to Kelly Moore with Horry County.
The businesses that are being investigated were not named.
News13 reported Tuesday that a state senator has asked the governor to shut down businesses not following state COVID-19 guidelines and sent photos of a recent Suck Bang Blow concert as an example of “recklessness.”
News13 reached out to Suck Bang Blow for comment and no manager was available. We are also filing a Freedom of Information request to learn the names of the businesses being investigated.
Count on us for updates.
Read the full statement from Horry County:
