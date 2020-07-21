SLED reviewing multiple COVID-19 compliance-related complaints in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is reviewing multiple COVID-19 compliance-related complaints in the Grand Strand region, according to Kelly Moore with Horry County.

The businesses that are being investigated were not named.

News13 reported Tuesday that a state senator has asked the governor to shut down businesses not following state COVID-19 guidelines and sent photos of a recent Suck Bang Blow concert as an example of “recklessness.”

News13 reached out to Suck Bang Blow for comment and no manager was available. We are also filing a Freedom of Information request to learn the names of the businesses being investigated.

Read the full statement from Horry County:

“Horry County maintains close communication with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division regarding compliance with COVID-19-related measures. SLED reports that they are currently reviewing multiple compliance-related complaints associated with locations in the greater Grand Strand area. We appreciate their dedication to protecting our community and support their efforts. Horry County continues to support and promote safe practices by businesses, community members and visitors. It is unfortunate that there are some individuals and businesses that disregard the critical health guidance provided by our state and federal partners and health care professionals. Individual responsibility remains the greatest mechanism for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Per the Governor’s orders, community members are encouraged to social distance, wear a mask, and practice good hygiene.”

