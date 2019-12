MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds turned out Saturday for a ‘living’ nativity scene in Myrtle Beach.

The Living Nativity was sponsored by non-profit Francis in the Dunes. It was held at the Gardens-by-the-Sea Park and featured baby camels, llamas, lambs, a donkey, cow and a rabbit.

Actors were there to portray Mary and Joseph, along with angels, the wise men and shepherds. A newborn was there to play baby Jesus.

Take a look at some photos of the night provided by Francis in the Dunes