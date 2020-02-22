‘Slow down:’ HCPD patrols Intracoastal as water levels remain high

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police continue to patrol areas impacted by flooding.

The department took to Twitter Saturday to tell boaters to ‘please slow down!’

Police say since waters are high on the Intracoastal Waterway, it’s important for boaters to keep their speed down.

Officers are out monitoring speeds and providing safety information to boaters.

