‘Slow down:’ HCPD patrols Intracoastal as water levels remain high

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police continue to patrol areas impacted by flooding.

The department took to Twitter Saturday to tell boaters to ‘please slow down!’

🚧 KEEP IT SLOW 🚧



If you’re out on the Intracoastal Waterway today, please slow down! Water levels are higher than usual. ⛵️ #HCPD officers are out monitoring speeds and providing safety information to boaters. 👮#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/853M0HP9Ov — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2020

Police say since waters are high on the Intracoastal Waterway, it’s important for boaters to keep their speed down.

Officers are out monitoring speeds and providing safety information to boaters.

Latest Headlines