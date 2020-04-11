Small business gives back to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus with immune-boosting syrup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Alexandria Cowell, owner of Alex’s Elderberries and Apiaries has been giving back to the frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak, while helping boost their immune systems.

Cowell has been giving away dozens of bottles of her homemade elderberry syrup, which she makes and sells as a business, to those fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

“I thought what better way to show my love to them and to be able to bless the community that has supported my business for the last three or four years than to say, ‘Let me give back,'” Cowell said.

Cowell says the syrup has a long list of health benefits, including anti-viral, anti-bacterial and immune-boosting properties.

She has given bottles to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, some Horry County firefighters and paramedics and health care workers at Grand Strand Medical Center. She plans to make another delivery to Conway Medical Center on Monday.

Cowell hopes the syrup will bring some peace of mind to the frontline workers.

“Maybe (it will) just bring people a little bit of comfort when they go home at night or when they start their shift for the day, knowing that they’ve given their immune system just a little bit of a boost. I think that little bit of comfort just helps people,” Cowell said.

“I just wanted to bring a bright spot to their day and if I can do that in a small way, then I’m happy to do it.”

