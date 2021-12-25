Smoke from mulch fire lingering in area of Mill Pond Road and Highway 544, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoky conditions from a half-acre mulch fire near Mill Pond Road and Highway 544 are expected to linger as the fire continues to burn on Christmas Day, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the fire, which was reported about 12:30 p.m., has been contained. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has also been called to the area to help fight the fire.

It’s the second outdoor fire reported on Christmas Day in Horry County. HCFR, the forestry commission and several other fire departments responded about 11:30 a.m. to a 10-acre brush fire in the Green Sea area of Horry County. It has also bene contained, HCFR said.

There are no reported injuries, and no additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.