MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Barbeque competitors and expert taste tasters will have an opportunity to gather at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion Park next month for the annual Smoke on the Beach BBQ competition hosted by the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club.

The event, which is scheduled for May 19-20, is free to attend, and it will feature a BBQ competition on May 20, an “Anything Butt” competition on May 19 and a rib competition. There will also be a grand champion award with winners announced during a ceremony on May 20.

The BBQ competition has the largest prize with the first-place winner receiving $2,500, the second-place winner $1,700 and the third-place winer $1,200. The “Anything Butt” competition is the people’s choice, and first place will be awarded $800, second place, $500, and third place $300. The rib competition has an additional entry fee of $50 and there is only a first place winner.

The grand champion award is $500, and to qualify you must participate in the rib competition. For a team to enter, the cost is $200 and entries are limited to the first 50 teams.

The festival will also have live music, food truck vendors, a car show, activities for the kids and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club.

“We are fortunate to continue our annual Smoke on the Beach festival,” chairman Rusty Watson said in a news release. “The event will have something for everyone – delicious barbecue, food vendors, a car show, live music, and activities for the kids. Not to mention, you will be having fun for a great cause.”

For more information about the event or how to become a vendor or sponsor, visit their event’s website or follow their Facebook at Myrtle Beach Shrine Club. For questions and inquiries, call 843-685-5540 or email mbscsmokeonthebeach@gmail.com.