Snake surprises Conway woman inside roof of golf cart

Mulligan please! A Conway woman was surprised by this large snake hanging from the roof of her golf cart – with its mouth wide open.

Linda Wilkes Jordan said she jumped on her cart the other day only to find “Mr. Snake” wrapped around the mirror.

“When he slithered down enough for me to see him, I jump right back off…while the cart was still rolling 😲,” she posted on Facebook.

We would do the same thing! While the snake looks like a harmless eastern ratsnake, we still wouldn’t want to be golf buddies.