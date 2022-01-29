Snow falls from Myrtle Beach to Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Even Myrtle Beach got a dusting of snow on Saturday morning!
Snow showers left behind light accumulations from the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee, as WBTW chief meteorologist Frank Johnson predicted. Most of the snow coated grass and elevated surfaces.
Roads did not appear to be significantly impacted. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s troop five, which covers much of WBTW’s viewing area, was responding to 10 crashes at about 8:15 a.m.
