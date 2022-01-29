Snow falls from Myrtle Beach to Pee Dee

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Even Myrtle Beach got a dusting of snow on Saturday morning!

Snow showers left behind light accumulations from the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee, as WBTW chief meteorologist Frank Johnson predicted. Most of the snow coated grass and elevated surfaces.

Roads did not appear to be significantly impacted. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s troop five, which covers much of WBTW’s viewing area, was responding to 10 crashes at about 8:15 a.m.

  • Carolina Forest
  • Florence
  • Myrtle Beach
  • Socastee
  • Conway with News13 anchor Meghan Miller
  • Florence
  • Florence
  • Florence
  • Socastee
  • Socastee
  • Socastee
  • Florence
  • Surfside Beach
  • Myrtle Beach
  • Florence
  • Florence

You can send your pictures of the snow to WBTW by emailing pix@wbtw.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com