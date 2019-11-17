Socastee Firehouse welcomes its newest member, Gus

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The Socastee Firehouse is welcoming its newest member this weekend, Gus!
The announcement came as a Facebook post from the station.
Gus is joining the firehouse from Grand Strand Humane Society.
“They tell us he has a little age on him,” the post read in part. “But we think he is just a seasoned veteran.”
Tony Casey with HCFR said the department has several firehouse dogs at stations across the county.
As for Gus, his department said he’s already ‘fitting right in.’
