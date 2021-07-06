Socastee flooding buyout program enrollment period begins Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The enrollment period for Horry County’s flooding buyout program will begin Monday, according to information announced Tuesday from the county.

The buyout program is for the Socastee area. Enrolling is the first step toward applying for the program, which is expected to take between six months to a year.

After an application is submitted, county staff will contact homeowners to set up appointments for the intake process.

To be eligible, a property has to have repeatedly experienced property loss from flooding. A property must also be located in the area shown below.

A map of the available area for the Socastee buyout project. (Source: Horry County Government)

More information is available at horrycounty.org/resiliencyproject. Questions can be directed to (843) 915-7033 or emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org.

To apply, email an enrollment form to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org, or mail it to the Horry County Community Development Office, addressed to Buyout Program, at 100 Elm Street, Conway, South Carolina, 29526. Appoints will also be scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Socastee Library, starting on July 13 and ending on August 24.