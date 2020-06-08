Socastee flooding forces mother and 5 boys out of home

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – When one woman moved to South Carolina, she thought she found her dream home in Socastee, however a year later and that dream has become more like a nightmare.

Trisha Berry moved to Socastee a year ago from Savannah, Ga; but she said she was not told that her home was in the middle of a flood trap.

With recent storms in the state, Berry’s home has become severely flooded.

Berry said because of the flooding, her sewage was shut off, and she was not notified. Sewage began backing up, making her home no longer safe to live in.

“The water is full of bacteria, urine and feces,” Berry said. “It’s awful.”

Not only has the flooding caused emotional stress, but now Berry and her five children have been left homeless and in search of a place to live.

Berry said when she moved in she was told the last time the place had flooded was during the “500-year flood” and that it should not flood like that again. Now, the flooding has pushed her out of her home.

Berry was able to get assistance from the Red Cross, which allowed her to stay in a hotel for a week, but she said she doesn’t know what she will do once the week is up.

“I work at Eyemart Express as a General Manager,” Berry said. “I don’t get food stamps or welfare or anything like that. I’m doing my best and I’m just at a loss.”

According to Berry, many long-time Socastee residents have been dealing with flooding like this for years.

Those who are interested in helping can visit her Emergency Fund page.

