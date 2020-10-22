Socastee Junior Varsity football game cancelled

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Junior Varsity football game between Socastee and Carolina Forest has been cancelled, according to the school.
The game was scheduled for Thursday night. No reason was given for the cancellation.
According to Horry County Schools, Socastee High School has four active student COVID-19 cases and two active staff cases.
