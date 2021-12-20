Socastee Pantry has served more than 1,000 people since opening in June, owner says

SOCASTEE S.C. (WBTW) — The Socastee Pantry has served more than 1,000 people since it opened in June, with donations coming from Food Lion, the Lowcountry Food Bank and others throughout the community, a spokesman said.

One of the largest recent donations, 1,200 pounds of food, came from a local homeowners association and has already been distributed.

Larry Simmons, the pantry’s owner, creator and manager, said it is run by volunteers who are military veterans and has helped save lives since it opened by giving them a new purpose in life. In fact, he said two veterans decided not to commit suicide after becoming a part of the pantry.

The pantry impacts the community, too. Simmons said one man thought he wouldn’t be able to eat for the rest of the day until he found the pantry.

The pantry’s volunteers are also working on putting an official website up. Once it’s up and running, people will be able to search “Socastee Pantry” to get information about the pantry and its events. The site is expected to be up sometime during the week of Christmas.