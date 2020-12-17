Socastee restaurant collecting donations, PPE for homeless community

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Households and local organizations are feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic.

“We get donations, but the donations are fewer,” said Lisa D. Greene, the kitchen manager at the Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen. “Even with those who do donate, the amount is less, because their amount is less.”

Which is why Marnie Kennedy of The Cooper House Event Center started Project Cheer 2020.

“I have a lot of people around me that want to help, but don’t know how,” Kennedy said.

After volunteering at the community kitchen on Thanksgiving, Kennedy wanted to do more on Christmas Eve.

She came up with the idea of gifting reusable bags with winter and pandemic essentials inside.

Kennedy said the community support has been overwhelming.

“It’s not me doing it. It’s me starting it, it’s me initiating it, but it’s really the community that steps up,” Kennedy said.

Hats, blankets, gloves, socks, toiletries, masks, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes are all packed inside.

Bags will be passed out with Christmas Eve meals at the community kitchen during breakfast and lunch.

Kennedy said any extra bags will be taken to others in need.

Items can be dropped off at The Porch on Dick Pond Road near the Swing Bridge.

The community kitchen is also in need of volunteers and donations.