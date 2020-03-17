Socastee Swing Bridge closed due to mechanical issue

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The Socastee Swing Bridge is closed due to a mechanical issue, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Although the bridge is closed to vehicle traffic, it remains open for water traffic.

SCDOT says the bridge should be opened back up by 3 p.m. per the contractor working on the bridge. There are two message boards in two locations to alert the public of the closure: one at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Dick Pond Road and the other at the intersection of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The road is open to local traffic only.

