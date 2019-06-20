Socastee Swing Bridge lane closures Wednesday night as crews replace utility pole

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – There will be lane closures on the Socastee Swing Bridge Wednesday night as crews replace a utility pole.

Dick Pond Road will be closed to vehicular traffic between Socastee Boulevard and SC-544 from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from DBi Services.

Crews will replace a utility pole at the intersection of Dick Pond Rd. and Forestbrook Rd.

The bridge “will lower its traffic and barrier gates and will be closed to vehicular traffic, but will be open to navigation traffic,” the release said. Detours will be in place.