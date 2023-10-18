SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another person wounded after an overnight shooting outside a bar along Highway 17 Bypass in Socastee, Horry County police said.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille in the 4000 block of the Highway 17 Bypass. Police said one person was detained after the shooting.

One person died at the hospital, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The other person was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to an Horry County police report, police arrived within four minutes of being dispatched. The person detained and one of the victims had been drinking alcohol. The other victim had not been drinking.

There have been multiple incidents of violence throughout the years in the area where the shooting happened.

One person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in January after a “large fight” and shooting in the area between Barfield’s and Klocker’s Tavern, according to Horry County police. The person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

One person was hurt by glass after a shooting at Klockers in June 2022, and in June 2018, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a petition to close Klocker’s, the Remedies Bar and Grill and Audry’s Lounge for at least a year because of multiple shootings and public-nuisance complaints.

Two of the shootings happened at Audry’s Lounge and were deadly. Larry Wilson Jr. died after being shot three times in the chest on March 24, 2018, and Ickel T. Stanley was shot to death during a fight on July 30, 2015.

In July 2019, Klocker’s and Remedies were allowed to reopen early after having been declared a nuisance business and placed on probation for two years. The agreement with the solicitor’s office allowed the bars to reopen with shorter hours and new safety features in place.

No additional information about Friday morning’s shooting was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.