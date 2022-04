HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a fire at a Socastee apartment complex, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. to St. Ives road in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Online listings show that as the Palmetto Pointe apartment complex.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said. One unit had minor damage.

The fire will remain under investigation. No other information was immediately available.