HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was arrested Wednesday morning. The 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday.

Both are charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long, who was found in a field in the Tabor City area, according to deputies. He was taken to a hospital in Loris and died from his injuries.

Campbell is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a fugitive warrant, but will be charged with murder in North Carolina, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.