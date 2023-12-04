SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened along Socastee Boulevard near Brandymill Boulevard, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 1:21 p.m.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are assisting.