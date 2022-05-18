SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been charged with attempted murder after a person was seriously injured after being shot on Tuesday.

Dale Kent Turner has also been charged with the sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful persons, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence.

Officers were called to Lake Park Drive Tuesday morning for a shooting, according to police. The victim was found in their vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, which officials have said were life-threatening. An update on their condition has not been provided.

Turner was arrested later that day after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to Horry County police.

He shot at the vehicle while it was in a driveway, according to an arrest warrant. The crime was captured on surveillance footage.

Turner is not legally allowed to own a gun due to previously being convicted of a violent crime, according to warrants.