COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — They didn’t hit the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but luck was on the side of someone who bought a winning $50,000 ticket at the Grab N Go store on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard in Socastee.

The winning ticket was one of five sold in the state that missed winning a share of the jackpot by a single number, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery said. The others were sold in Gaffney, Greenwood, Indian Land and West Union.

A single ticket sold in California won the $1.7 billion jackpot. The winner numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64. The Powerball number was 10

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. More information about how to claim lottery prizes is available on the lottery’s website.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing resets to $20 million.