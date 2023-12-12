SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been six months since 23-year-old Demeatrius Chandler Jr. of Myrtle Beach died in a crash at the Socastee swing bridge, and the Horry County Coroner’s Office has yet to provide an official cause of death or manner of death.

News13 asked Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard on Tuesday about Chandler’s manner of death, and she said the coroner’s office does not report on natural deaths, suicides or similar types of deaths. However, she could not say what his manner of death was.

The manner of death is the determination of how an injury or disease leads to death, and there are five different types: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental and undetermined.

Coroner Robert Edge told News13 in November that the South Carolina Highway Patrol was trying to “settle” the investigation and that the coroner’s office was waiting on reports from a pathologist.

In June, the coroner’s office said initial autopsy results were not conclusive but added that it was common for that to happen. At that time, the coroner’s office also said that additional testing and analysis were being done and that it could take up to three months or more to determine a cause of death.

Chandler died on June 12 after the South Carolina Highway Patrol said his car hit the bridge on Dick Pond Road and crashed into the Intracoastal Waterway. Horry County authorities said a dive team recovered his body from the water.