SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — It could be months before authorities know more about why a 23-year-old man Myrtle Beach man crashed his car into the Socastee swing bridge late Monday morning.

The initial results of an autopsy released Wednesday were inconclusive, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The finding is common, and the coroner’s office said more testing and analysis will be done.

The coroner’s office said it could be eight to 12 weeks or more to determine an official cause of death.

Demeatrius Chandler Jr. died after the South Carolina Highway Patrol said his car hit the bridge on Dick Pond Road and crashed into the Intracoastal Waterway. The bridge remained closed Wednesday while the South Carolina Department of Transportation continued to make repairs.

The crash took place just before noon on Monday, and by early afternoon, Horry County authorities said a dive team had recovered a body from the water.

Forestbrook resident Jesi Allison was one of several people who saw the crash happen. She said she was walking back home from Breakfast House on Dick Pond Road at about 11:30 a.m. when she was almost hit by a silver car who was “driving erratically.”

“There were maybe six cars to the left of me on the road going toward the swing bridge,” she said. “I’m standing at the Dollar General, and I had moved because I saw him coming and he slammed past me. As soon as he got around those cars, he jerked it back over in front of them and just hauled it. I could see him all the way down to the light, and he never stopped.”