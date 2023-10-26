SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A balloon release was held Thursday afternoon for a man who died after crashing his vehicle into the Intracoastal Waterway near the Socastee swing bridge in June.

Demeatrius Chandler Jr., 23, of Myrtle Beach, was killed in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The balloon release was held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday would have been Chandler’s 24th birthday.

“He lives on in all of us,” said Ellare Shawoods, Chandler’s aunt.

News13 has asked the Horry County Coroner’s Office multiple times in the past week what led to Chandler’s death, but the coroner’s office has not provided that information.