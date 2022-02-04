Beach Bites: Pop Pop’s knows the best way to good BBQ is the slow way

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina style, Kansas City style, Memphis style, Texas style. Everyone has a favorite flavor for their barbecue sauce. But at Pop Pop’s Pit Barbecue, the best flavor comes from the meat itself.

“That’s how I’m built, man,” said Joe Fuqua, owner of Pop Pop’s Pit Barbecue. “I don’t take the easy way on anything.”

Running a restaurant today isn’t easy. It never was. But starting one is even harder.

“So when I moved here, the only job I could get was working at Under Armour making $8 bucks an hour,” Fuqua said. “So, you can’t support a family on that. So I pulled everything I could, got every cent I could. Got the cheapest little restaurant that I could open that was on Highway 707.”

There are no short-cuts to Fuqua’s methods. When you sit down and order at Pop Pop’s you get your food fast. But this ain’t fast food.

“This way I use stick burners. I use charcoal as a base. Oak and apple to flavor,” Fuqua said. “It’s old school man. It’s how barbecue should be done. I just believe barbecue should be done over charcoal and wood. You should take your time and do it right. It’s not like throwing a burger on a flat top. A brisket takes 22 to 24 hours to cook.”

According to him though, it’s easy.

“It’s pretty simple. I use a good dry rub. I cook it, I pull it, I season it, I add some sauce to it to give it somebody, some flavor. I have a certain formula of the way that it tastes the best,” Fuqua said. “I get it everybody’s different. We have a mustard sauce, a vinegar sauce, a barbecue sauce. But when you combine the flavors together, that’s what makes Pop Pop’s.”

“It’s loosely a science,” Fuqua said. “Definitely there’s a right way to do it.”

Pop Pop’s has two locations. One off Highway 707 in Socastee. The other in Murrells Inlet.