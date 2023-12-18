SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night on the 10-year anniversary of Heather Elvis’ kidnapping.
The vigil will be held at Peachtree Boat Landing from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Elvis, then 20, went missing in 2013 but hasn’t been found. Her car was found abandoned at Peachtree Boat Landing.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer were convicted in her kidnapping.
