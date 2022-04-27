SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Dozens of Muscovy ducks have turned up dead at the Ivystone Apartments near Myrtle Beach in the past week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause.

The Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said it’s been notified by neighbors at the apartments of the dead ducks. Kimberly Cerimele, executive director, thinks the ducks might be suffering from Duck Viral Enteritis.

“These ducks came in with the same kind of symptoms, and in particular it seems to be susceptible to Muscovy ducks,” Cerimele said.

The disease is not transmissible to humans nor other mammals. While she thinks she knows the disease to blame, Cerimele is not certain and is working with other agencies to get a definitive answer.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what it is and get testing to confirm this,” Cerimele said.

Cerimele said a sick duck is easy to identify.

“They’re resting but they’re not acting normal, so they don’t want to eat,” Cerimele said.

Cerimele said it’s strange that only the Muscovy ducks, and not any other birds at the complex, have been found dead.

“There are mallard ducks and geese out there that we did not find any bodies of them,” Cerimele said. “It’s kind of odd.”

Joann Clancy has lived in the Ivystone Apartments for the past six years. She said the ducks have become part of the community because there are so many of them.

“Oh, I love the ducks,” Clancy said. “They’re so cute. I miss them. We all do.”

Clancy said a big portion of the ducks have died.

“Like all of them, practically,” Clancy said. “And I watched a couple of them die. It was heartbreaking.”

She said she hopes there’s an answer with a solution found soon for the ducks native to Central and South America.

“It’s a pretty place here, but it’s so sad without the ducks,” Clancy said.

News13 reached out to management at the Ivystone Apartments for comment on the story and was told the matter is in SCDNR’s hands.