SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash blocked traffic Wednesday morning on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 7:12 a.m. near Weeks Drive. Two vehicles were involved, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police are also assisting.