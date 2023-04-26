SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were cleaning up a fuel spill Wednesday morning after a dump truck and another vehicle crashed in the area of Dick Pond and Big Block roads, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 4:56 a.m., and one person was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
The road remained blocked as crews worked to clean up the scene, and authorities asked people to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.