SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were cleaning up a fuel spill Wednesday morning after a dump truck and another vehicle crashed in the area of Dick Pond and Big Block roads, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:56 a.m., and one person was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The road remained blocked as crews worked to clean up the scene, and authorities asked people to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

