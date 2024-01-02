SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire Tuesday morning on Rice Mill Drive in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 9:17 a.m. Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County police units are assisted at the scene. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the home, but the fire has been brought under control.
The displaced residents will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
People are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Editor’s Note: Video courtesy of Courtney Toler
