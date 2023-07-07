SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at a business across from Socastee High School, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 3:54 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County police assisted at the scene.
Authorities asked everyone to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.