SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at a business across from Socastee High School, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:54 p.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

News13 photo: Gracie Fusco

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County police assisted at the scene.

Authorities asked everyone to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.

