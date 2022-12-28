SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street.

Video courtesy of Ron Gooding

Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while emergency teams work at the scene.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting.

No additional information was immediately available.

