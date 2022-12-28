SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street.
Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while emergency teams work at the scene.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.