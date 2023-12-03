SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle as he tried to Socastee Boulevard, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Macnaught, who lived in the Socastee area, died at the scene after being hit near Brandymill Boulevard, the coroner’s office said.

It happened at about 7 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

