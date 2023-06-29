SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Heather Elvis will be at River City Cafe on Dick Pond Road in Socastee on Friday for the annual “Heather’s Birthday Rock Party and CUE Fundraiser.”
Her mother said there will be more than 50 posters of missing and unidentified people from the area.
Heather Elvis, then 20, went missing in 2013 but hasn’t been found. Her car was found abandoned at Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee.
Sidney and Tammy Moore were convicted in her kidnapping.
The event will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m., according to her mother.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.