SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Heather Elvis will be at River City Cafe on Dick Pond Road in Socastee on Friday for the annual “Heather’s Birthday Rock Party and CUE Fundraiser.”

Her mother said there will be more than 50 posters of missing and unidentified people from the area.

Heather Elvis, then 20, went missing in 2013 but hasn’t been found. Her car was found abandoned at Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee.

Sidney and Tammy Moore were convicted in her kidnapping.

The event will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m., according to her mother.