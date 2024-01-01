SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday afternoon in a fire that damaged a home on Teakwood Drive in Socastee, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR responded at 3:56 p.m. and crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. Two people have been displaced and will be offered help from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County police assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.