SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been created for a woman who has “life-threatening” injuries after a shooting Tuesday in Socastee.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $17,000.

Officers were called to Lake Park Drive Tuesday morning for a shooting, according to police. The woman was found in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dale Kent Turner, 33, was charged with attempted murder and possession sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful persons, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence.

Turner was arrested later that day after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to Horry County police.

He shot at the vehicle while it was in a driveway, according to an arrest warrant. The crime was captured on surveillance footage.

Turner is not legally allowed to own a gun due to previously being convicted of a violent crime, according to warrants.

On April 23, Turner allegedly pulled a gun on a person during an argument in Myrtle Beach, according to a newly obtained arrest warrant. He also threatened to kill her.

Turner had already been convicted twice for domestic violence charges within the last 10 years, according to the warrant.

Documents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show that Turner has a long criminal history dating back to 2005. His 73 charges have included multiple assault charges, charges for receiving stolen goods, resisting arrest, attempted murder, hit and run, reckless driving, drug charges and unlawfully carrying weapons.

He has been arrested three times this year and is facing a total of 14 arrest charges so far in 2022.

He has faced more than 15 printed pages of charges, according to information from SLED.