SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — With potentially severe weather coming our way tomorrow, many are getting prepared, but others are still recovering from the nor’easter that blew through our area three weeks ago.

Many residents said they weren’t prepared three weeks ago, but now they are taking precautions ahead of Tuesday’s potential weather threat.

The National Weather Service confirmed in its preliminary report that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Socastee on Dec. 17.

Some residents in locations hits by last months tornado say they only had a little debris in their backyard, while others saw the tornado tear down trees right in front of their homes.

“I had six mobile homes on Village Drive” said Craig Sturgill, a property owner. “The first and last trailer were not touched but the four in the middle were just destroyed, like something you would see in a war movie. Thank God nobody was injured or hurt.”

Sturgill said he has never seen devastation like that since he has been in Myrtle Beach for over 15 years.

“We had six families displaced with no homes a week before Christmas,” Sturgill said.

“We are encouraging everyone to be weather aware tomorrow and have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts with the potential for severe weather,” said Thomas Bell with Horry County Emergency Management Division. “With gusty winds expected, removing any outside furniture or decorations is a good idea. HCEMD continues to monitor the forecast for any changes and we encourage residents to do the same.”

Count on News13 for updates and continued coverage ahead of Tuesday’s storm.