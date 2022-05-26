HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County announced on Thursday the first three closings in the Socastee Flood Buyout Program.

Three homes have closed as of Thursday, and an additional 10 homes are set to close in the coming weeks, according to the county.

“This is a tremendous moment for the program, and while we know there is still much more work to be done, we are pleased to see progress,” said Beth Tranter, director of community development. “I am grateful to the members of the Socastee community for their continued patience and perseverance through this process.”

Additional properties still part of the program and will move towards closing and another round of buyouts will be held later this year, according to the county.

Once the properties are closed, they will be demolished and the space will return to open green space, according to the county. After the program is complete, a determination on future parks or other consideration for the spaces will be finalized.

The program is mainly funded with the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funding in partnership with the South Carolina Office of Resilience, the county said in a news release.