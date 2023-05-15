SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting a patrol investigation near Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane in the Socastee area.

Residents can expect to see an increased presence of officers in the area, HCPD said in a social media post.

Traffic backups are likely, and drivers are asked to consider other routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

