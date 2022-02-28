HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a possible shooting Monday near Myrtle Beach, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

Police were called to the area of Rittenhouse Road near Socastee Boulevard and Dick Pond Road at about 4 p.m., according to Moskov. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

