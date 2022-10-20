HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according to police.

Johnson is about six feet tall and 160 pounds, police said.

21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls was killed in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.