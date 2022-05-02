SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man remained in custody Monday morning accused of firing several gunshots Saturday night that hit two homes in Socastee and prompted an hourslong standoff with Horry County police.

Authorities charged David Milton Rhoades with two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

HCPD was called at 6:19 p.m. Saturday to Everett Street near Highway 707 to investigate a report of gunshots.

According to a police report, a witness told officers that a man later identified as Rhoades “had walked to the end of his driveway and began shooting a weapon down the road, in two different directions.”

Another witness told police that they heard what they thought were firecrackers but after going outside they saw Rhoades “standing at the end of his driveway, shooting a pistol down Everett St,” the report said.

Police then set up a perimeter around Rhoades’ residence and tried multiple times to contact him, using a PA system and phone, the report said. Each time Rhoades answered he yelled and used profanities before hanging up.

Police later found that one bullet had hit the side of a mobile home and another one had hit the wall of a front porch before going into the kitchen, where officers found it on the floor, the report said. Officers also found several shell casings in Rhoades’ driveway and recovered a handgun on a bedside table next to where Rhoades had been.

An HCPD special operations team eventually took over negotiations and took Rhoades into custody after entering the residence, the report said. Police announced on social media at 11:20 p.m. that a suspect was in custody, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The police report did not provide any information about a motive for the shooting.

