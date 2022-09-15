SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for a 2020 kidnapping at a Socastee Taco Bell, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 29, was found guilty by a jury of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the solicitor’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Blakeley’s trial began Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced Blakeley to 30 years in prison for armed robbery, 10 years for kidnapping, and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the solicitor’s office. The sentences will run consecutively.

Blakeley must serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for supervised release.

Blakeley and three others pulled in front of the victim in the Taco Bell drive-thru as he was waiting for his food at about 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, and forced him into their car, according to the solicitor’s office.

The suspects drove the victim around for an hour and ordered him at gunpoint to try to withdrawal money from different ATMs, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim was then taken to Days Inn on Waccamaw Boulevard and was held hostage in a room.

Police found the victim’s vehicle about three hours later behind the hotel, according to the solicitor’s office. Blakeley was then found hiding under a bed in a room.

Lana Small and Lenna Krull both pleaded guilty to strong armed robbery and were sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, according to the solicitor’s office. Triana Small pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison.