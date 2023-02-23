SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A mulch fire in the Socastee area is expected to cause smoky conditions in the area for an extended period of time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 4:53 a.m. Thursday to the fire in the area of Highway 544 and Mill Pond Road.
The fire has been contained to a mulch pile but is creating smoke in the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.