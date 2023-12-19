SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Socastee family is left without a home after a tree fell on their house during Sunday’s nor’easter.

The tree came crashing down in the Village Drive area near where a tornado with winds reaching more than 90 mph touched down at about 1:20 p.m. It landed just inches from 15-year-old Isabella Justice, who suffered bruises and scratches on her back.

Justice said her niece was watching the “Grinch” and celebrating her fourth birthday when the power went out and they started hearing loud noises.

She said her mom rushed everyone into a bathroom before the tree fell, landing directly on top of her brother’s bedroom. Fortunately, he was away at the store buying a birthday card for the 4-year-old.

Justice said she doesn’t remember much about the storm, except that she had insulation and dirt on her body and in her mouth.

“My mom was like go to the bathroom… because the bathroom was supposed to be the safest place for you to be at, and we all went to the bathroom,” Justice said. “I was in, like, the shower and I just had my, like, I was, like, laid up on the ground and I had my hands over my head and all I remember is just, like, like all the noise, but I don’t really remember much. I just remember climbing out from all the dirt that was on top of me and all, like, the wood that fell on top of me.”

The storm knocked out power in the area and destroyed many roofs and fences. Nearly every home on Village Drive was damaged by the storm.

The family was renting the home and said it is a waiting game now until code enforcement can finish inspecting the property. Justice said the family spent the night at her uncle’s house.