HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County residents who have experienced multiple flooding events are beginning to feel relief.

Three homes have closed as of Thursday, and an additional 10 homes are set to close in the coming weeks, according to the county.

“This is a tremendous moment for the program, and while we know there is still much more work to be done, we are pleased to see progress,” said Beth Tranter, director of community development for the county. “I am grateful to the members of the Socastee community for their continued patience and perseverance through this process.”

Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford said the 61 houses the program identified in the Socastee buyout focus area have a common theme that makes them more vulnerable than other areas.

“One that they have repeatedly flooded, but also because typically they’re on a slab foundation in close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway,” Crawford said.

Additional properties still part of the program and will move towards closing and another round of buyouts will be held later this year, according to the county.

“I’m hopeful that again this will provide significant relief to those that have been adversely affected by flooding,” Crawford said.

Once the properties are closed, they will be demolished and the space will return to open green space, according to the county. After the program is complete, a determination on future parks or other consideration for the spaces will be finalized.

The program is mainly funded with the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funding in partnership with the South Carolina Office of Resilience, the county said in a news release.