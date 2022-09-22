HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials.
The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A “significant” law enforcement presence will be visible in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477. No other details were immediately available.
In August, one person was shot on Alexander Court, not far from Thursday’s shooting.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.